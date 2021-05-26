Saturday
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 5
Hillsborough Gray 1
The Half Moon Bay team earned the second seed in the upcoming District 52 Tournament with the win. Pitcher Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich was dominant for six innings striking out 10; Tyler Schwartz and Connor Heath came on in relief.
Will Wimsett singled and scored the first Half Moon Bay run on a throwing error. Jonah Webb walked, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Ronin McCauley and scored on Andy Hide's RBI single. Tyler Schwartz singled and scored on Brady Miller's RBI single. Miller scored on Connor Heath's RBI double. Ian Ehrhardt's RBI groundout scored Heath. Heath squelched a Hillsborough threat in the bottom of the seventh.
Thursday
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 7
Redwood City 5
Enduring howling gusts and blowing infield grit, the Half Moon Bay Juniors defeated Redwood City at Smith Field. Wild winds buffeted many would-be strikes resulting in seven walks, yet Andreas Hipkins, Will Wimsett and Maverick Johnson pitched out of those jams. Together they racked up nine strikeouts and stranded eight runners.
Offensively, Hipkins had one RBI; Andy Hide and Jonah Webb each drove in two runs. Hide, Webb, Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich, Trevor Barton and Hunter Malarkey all singled. Hnatt-Kabrich scored twice; Hide, Hipkins, Johnson, Connor Heath and Ian Ehrhardt all scored. In the top of the seventh, Redwood City scored two runs with a double and two singles. But Maverick Johnson's strikeout and two assists stranded their last hope for a comeback on third base.
May 14
Minors
Waves 10
Reds 7
Alex Underwood reached base three times on a hit and two walks, scored two runs and pitched great in relief for the Reds. Declan James pitched well and smashed a line-drive hit to score the first run. Jaxon Angelini, Josh Formolo, and Camden Crowell all had nice hits. Eddie Barbour, Harrison Holland, and Dylan Quigley-Borg all had great at-bats, drew a walk, and scored a run.
