Thursday
Juniors
San Mateo American 5
Half Moon Bay 0
Half Moon Bay ended its season in an 'Elite Eight' one-loss-elimination game of the District 52 Tournament.
Pitchers Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich tossed a season-high 13 strikeouts (5 2/3 innings). In the sixth, Maverick Johnson came on in relief to strike out three more (1 1/3 innings).
Suffering their first shutout this season, Half Moon Bay was held to only three hits; Hnatt-Kabrich, Will Wimsett and Hunter Malarkey all hit singles. In two tournament game, the Juniors' run differential was +4.
Friday
Majors
Giants 6
Killer Bees 5
The Giants were undefeated in the playoff series going into the game.
Down 3-0 in the third, the Giants bats came alive. Lane Giannini singled, followed by a double by Kai Kung, and the first of three intentional walks. Kung scored on a single by Lucas Phipps to tie it up.
After five innings with Kung pitching, the Giants were down by one headed into the sixth. They fought back with a single RBI from Aaron Ortega to tie it up, followed by intentional walks of both Dylan Modena and Kung. Cole Giannini hit a fly out with Lane Giannini scoring the winning run after tagging up, earning the team the title of Majors champion for the 2021 season.
Lane Giannini led the offense going 4 for 4. Busy first baseman Mattias Jones worked in tandem with the infield for six outs; Tahlon Davis, Omar Marquez and Aaron Ortega anchored the outfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.