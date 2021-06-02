Thursday
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 11
San Mateo National 2
Connor Heath dominated on the mound for Half Moon Bay, which beat San Mateo National in its first District 52 Tournament game. Heath struck out eight and had an assist at home plate to Brady Miller.
Offensively, both Heath (2) and Miller (2) had RBIs, as did Maverick Johnson (2), Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich (2), Ronin McCauley (2) and Andreas Hipkins (1). McCauley went 3 for 3, with a triple and two singles.
The Juniors play their next District 52 tourney game on Thursday, June 3, at Smith Field versus San Mateo American Red.
May 22
Minors
Crushers 13
Reds 12
The game started with strong pitching by Crushers’ Kaiwi Sharp who struck out five in the first two innings.
The Crushers came back strong. Aiden Keates went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. The winners benefited from strong base running by Brody Barton and Brayden Davis with four and five stolen bases, respectively. The intense game ended with a Nas Tsatsaronis walk that brought in the winning run in the person of Oliver Kern.
