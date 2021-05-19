Saturday
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 3
Menlo-Atherton 0
Pitchers Connor Heath (five innings) and Will Wimsett (two innings) had six strikeouts and six assists combined; they also contributed offensively, driving in two of the Juniors’ three runs. Heath had a single, crushed a triple and scored. Andreas Hipkins had the other RBI. Tyler Schwartz hit a double; both he and Ian Ehrhardt scored.
Thursday
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 10
San Mateo American Red 2
Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich dominated on the mound, striking out 11. Brady Miller and Andreas Hipkins led the offense, both going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, followed by Connor Heath and Will Wimsett.Each had a double, a single and an RBI.
May 11
Minors
Reds 15
Padres 7
Josh Formolo pitched three great innings, with seven strikeouts and no walks. He also scored two runs.
Alex Underwood and Declan James were both 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Camden Crowell had two hits and three RBIs. Jaxon Angelini was 2-for-2 and smashed a triple that rolled all the way to the fence. Reese Rosenthal, Wyatt Ament, and Luke Gordon each had a hit.
May 8
Minors
Giants 8
Reds 7
Declan James pitched two strong innings with five strikeouts for the Reds. Henry Jobson pitched two innings with three strikeouts. Josh Formolo had a hit, scored two runs, and made some great defensive plays at shortstop.
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 15
Belmont/Redwood Shores 2
Maverick Johnson led the charge with four RBIs on three hits and three runs scored. Andreas Hipkins had a double and two singles, and Ian Ehrhardt had two hits — each driving in three runs. On the mound, Brady Miller, Hipkins and Tyler Schwartz combined to give up only five hits and struck out nine over five innings.
