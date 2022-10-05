Sept. 24
Majors
Sept. 24
Majors
Brush Hog Tree Care 5
Majors Mambas 2
The Half Moon Bay team took care of business at Trinta Park in San Mateo.
The Brush Hogs got started in the first inning with an RBI driven home by Josh Formolo; Toby Gray scored. Other RBIs included a Brody Barton single scoring Omar Marquez-Gonzalez and a Kayden Castaneda double with Shawn Black scoring.
The scoring highlight of the game was Oliver Hophan's smash hit in the sixth inning for a triple and then his heads-up run home on a throwing error to allow him to circle the bases. And honorable mention goes to Brody Barton who went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Brush Hogs in hits.
