Saturday Oct. 11
Majors
Fresh Generation Foods Black Sox 14
Brush Hog Tree Care 6
Fresh Generation Foods Black Sox nabbed the lead late in the game in a 14-6 victory. The Black Sox trailed, 6-5, in the bottom of the third inning when Blake Zerbe singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Brush Hog Tree Care scored four runs in the first inning, but the Black Sox still managed to pull out the victory. Oliver Hophan, Charlie Esposto, Adam Willits, and Omar Marquez-Gonzalez each had RBIs in the big inning.
Brush Hog Tree Care got things started in the first inning when Hophan doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Greyson Riesen was on the pitcher's mound for the Black Sox. The fireballer surrendered four runs on four hits over one inning, striking out one.
Hophan started the game for Brush Hog Tree Care. Oliver surrendered four runs on three hits over one inning, striking out one. Josh Formolo, Shawn Black, Dakoda Lopez and Omar Marquez-Gonzalez each contributed in relief for Brush Hog Tree Care.
Oct. 10
Majors
San Mateo Thunders 5
Fresh Generation Foods Black Sox 4
Saturday's game against San Mateo Little League Thunders was a heartbreaker for the Black Sox, as they lost, 5-4. The game was tied 4-4 when the Thunders scored on a stolen base.
The Black Sox lost despite out-hitting the Thunders 7 to 3.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Black Sox tied things up at four, scoring three runs, with singles by Oliver Kern and Leo Dardanelle. Even though Blake Zerbe made a glove-stinging catch in the sixth inning, the Black Sox couldn't catch the Thunders.
Oliver Kern led things off on the mound for the Black Sox. The bulldog lasted two innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out six. Brayden Davis and Macklin Connell each entered the game, throwing one inning each. Zerbe and Sean Simmons combined to strike out four while giving up no hits and no runs to close out the late innings.
Dardanelle led the Black Sox with two hits in three at bats.
— from staff reports
