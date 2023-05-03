Saturday
Minors
Coast Cards 12
Empros Capital 2
Coast Cards started off hot at the plate with Jackson Revet's sacrifice out that brought in Ryder Adams. Solid base running by Will Rayher, Bryce Thompson, Nick Reimche and Liam Keates helped, as they all scored runs during the first allowing the team a 5-0 lead.
Coast Cards maintained the lead with solid pitching by Revet with four strikeouts in two innings. He did not allow a single hit.
Morrow Teper was hot at the plate going 2-for-2 with a single, a double and two RBIs using a wood bat. Liam Keates helped the team further their lead with a sacrifice ground out allowing two runs to score. Multiple hits were also earned by Rayher, Revet and Thompson.
Majors
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 17
PNLL Rangers 3
Mackey Connell got Pacific Coast Meat Co. started with a triple to left allowing Tristan Chaney to score. The game stayed close during the first couple of innings, but Wyatt Reimche helped Coast Cards take the lead with an RBI single allowing Mackey Connell to score and the rout was on.
Pacific Coast Meat Co. peeled away during the fourth inning tallying nine runs. Kayden Castaneda earned four RBIs with a single and a triple bringing in three runs during the fourth inning.
Multiple hits were earned by Luke Gordon, Isaiah Watermulder, Tristan Chaney, Reimche, Aiden Keates and Connell.
April 26
Majors
HMB Firehouse No. 9 6
BRS Marlins 0
Three pitchers from Firehouse 9 teamed up for a shutout victory. Rayan McClenahan pitched the first three innings, allowing only two hits and striking out nine. Oliver Hophan pitched the next two innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Camden Crowell pitched the final inning, allowing no hits and striking out three.
Nas Tsatsaronis, Nathan Alfonso, Jax Brown, Brody Barton, McClenahan, and Hophan each managed one hit, with Hophan scoring an in-the-park home run in the third inning.
April 22
Majors
HMB Firehouse No. 9 12
Foster City Tigers 3
In the first inning, Nathan Alfonso led off for Firehouse with a single, then Camden Crowell, Brayden Davis, Brody Barton and Nas Tsatsaronis all hit doubles. In the third inning Crowell hit a double followed by Davis hitting a triple that drove in two.
Davis and Crowell were 3-for-3 at bat. Alfonso and Tsatsaronis had multiple hits. Davis finished the game with 5 RBIs.
April 25
Majors
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 10
McDonald’s 2
Luke Gordon got things started for Pacific Coast Meat Co. with solid pitching only allowing only one run during the first 2 1/3 innings.
Gordon’s team pulled ahead of McDonald's early on with sure hitting by Isaiah Watermulder. His double almost went out of the park allowing Aiden Keates to scores. Wyatt Reimche had multiple hits. Charlie Esposto also earned two RBIs with a solid hit. Multiple hits were also earned by Aiden Keates and Greyson Riesen.
Watermulder came in part way in the second inning. He was solid on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts and only allowing one run.
