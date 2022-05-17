May 14
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 11
Ski Lane 1
Luke Gordon threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, in four innings. Gordon finished off an incredible week on the mound, pitching six innings in two games, giving up no hits, and getting 17 of 18 outs by strikeout.
Thomas Benson, Jack Green, Rayan McLenahan, Reese Rosentahl and Eddie Barbour all had hits for the Bulldogs.
AAA
Big Creek Lumber 14
Duarte’s Tavern 1
It was another big playoff win for Big Creek with fantastic pitching performances by Morrow Teper, Ellis Nash, Bo Fitz and Aidan McGee.
The bats were on fire with Bryce Geiser, Lucas Maloney, Levin Anderson and Fitz each going 4 for 4 with a combined nine RBIs. There was also some excellent hitting from Donny Campbell and Gianluca Baldaccini, each hitting for a couple of singles. Bella Cummins and Dillon Junge played with great energy.
May 12
AAA
Fog Town Toys 8
Big Creek Lumber 6
Even in the loss, there were some excellent offensive performances for Big Creek by Aidan McGee (3 for 3), Bo Fitz and Bryce Geiser (2 for 3), and Donny Campbell, Morrow Teper and Ellis Nash (1 for 3).
May 11
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 15
McDonald’s 3
Wyatt Reimche pitched three strong innings, holding McDonald's to two runs, allowing the Bulldogs to take control early. Luke Gordon pitched two innings, gave up one run, and struck out six.
Thomas Benson played well at catcher and threw a strike to second base to throw out a baserunner attempting to steal. Clayton Cozzolino had two clutch, two-out hits, and 4 RBIs. Reese Rosenthal, Jack Green, Luke Jackson, Eddie Barbour and Henry Bloom all had hits.
May 10
AAA
Big Creek Lumber 4
Rebyl Foods 0
In the first game of the playoffs, Big Creek pulled out a shutout victory with flawless pitching by Bryce Geiser, Dillon Junge, Gianluca Baldaccini, and Aidan McGee. Levin Anderson and McGee hit for a pair of doubles.
May 9
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 19
Fincon 9
Luke Gordon led the Bulldogs at the plate going 4 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs. Eddie Barbour, Reese Rosenthal, Thomas Benson, Clayton Cozzolino, Jack Green and Rayan McLenahan, who smashed a double over the left fielder's head, all had nice hits for the Bulldogs. Luke Jackson, Wyatt Reimche, Rosenthal and Green all pitched well. Green ended the game with a great throw from center field to throw out a runner at third base.
May 7
Juniors
Simms Plumbing 10
Alpine Dutch Goose 9
In their wackiest game this year, Simms Plumbing got the win at Nealon Park. Half Moon Bay pitchers Maverick Johnson and Alex Ryan walked only two and struck out 15, yet Alpine scored seven unearned runs on six errors, including three dropped third strikes and two botched run-downs.
With the game tied 9-9 in the top of the seventh, Alpine intentionally walked Will Wimsett with the bases loaded forcing in a tie-breaking run. The Plumbers are now 8-1 on the season.
