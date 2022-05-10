Saturday
AAA
Fog Town Toys Mavericks 6
Bear Flag Grizzlies 2
An early lead helped the Mavericks to a win and it all started with a pair of singles by Clay Decker and Ben Miller.
Mateo Seaton got the start for the Mavericks. He surrendered two runs on five hits over one inning, striking out two and walking zero. Ruby Morales pitched two innings and was the game winning pitcher. The Mavericks had 13 hits in the game. Miller, Decker, Ryder Adam and Aksel Brown all had multiple hits.
For the Grizzlies, Tyler Sisneros went 2 for 2 scoring one of the team’s two runs. Mateo Erridge and Theo Buser both went 2 for 2 with an RBI each. Casey Meyer, Declan Derhammer, Enzo Baez all singled. Conner Fluharty hit a strong line drive in the fifth inning to rally the Grizzlies.
Ruxin Dwyer opened up the Grizzlies' pitching with three strikeouts followed by Sisneros who pitched two innings holding his opponent to only one hit.
Rebyl Foods 6
Big Creek Lumber 4
There were some standout offensive performances for Big Creek by Levin Anderson who went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Lucas Maloney who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Bo Fitz and Bryce Geiser who each recorded two hits. Some good heads-up defensive plays were made by Ellis Nash and Gianluca Baldaccini.
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 15
Goodworks 5
Reese Rosenthal smashed two doubles, one over the left fielder's head, and had a base hit to lead the Bulldogs. Eddie Barbour pitched a great inning in relief and did a great job catching.
Jack Green pitched two innings and had a nice hit. Rayan and Roman McLenahan both pitched excellent innings. Clayton Cozzolino pitched a great inning and had a nice hit.
May 3
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 13
Fincon 9
Luke Gordon hit a grand slam, double, single and struck out the only four batters that he faced. Henry Bloom had two hits and struck out the side in one great inning of relief.
Thomas Benson, Wyatt Reimche, Luke Jackson, Jack Green, Reese Rosenthal and Roman McLenahan all had hits for the Bulldogs.
Juniors
HMB Simms Plumbing 11
Foster City 1
After their first loss of the season the Plumbers bounced back at Smith Field. Pounding 14 hits, Half Moon Bay mounted a 10-run lead, prompting the umpire to end the game in the fifth inning.
Clark Colucci and Maverick Johnson led the charge, both going 4 for 4 with two doubles each. Johnson's would-be homer bounced back off the fence top to become a triple. Ian Ehrhardt and Colucci each drove in two runs. Colucci also pitched, combining with Tristan Castro to strike out four and give up only two hits.
May 1
Juniors
Palo Alto Big Dog 8
HMB Simms Plumbing 4
Though the Plumbers outhit Palo Alto 8 to 6, they surrendered four unearned runs between committing seven errors and wild pitches. Pitchers Maverick Johnson and Will Wimsett struck out seven but uncharacteristically served up four walks; Alex Ryan pitched one perfect inning in relief.
Half Moon Bay’s bats were unusually quiet, striking out an unprecedented 12 times with only 1 extra base hit. The Plumbers are now 6-1 on the season.
April 30
Majors
Graphic Works Bulldogs 6
Pacifica Giants 5
Graphic Works took the lead late in the game with two runs on a stolen base.
Paxton Holden doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Bulldogs pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Holden homered driving in two.
Holden was also the ace on the mound, allowing four hits and three runs over three innings. Austin Bright also had two hits for Graphic Works.
