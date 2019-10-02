If baseball is a game of fundamentals, then what better way for players to hone their skills than with some high-quality practice?
The Half Moon Bay Little League is offering three fall clinics in the coming weeks. The league already hosted one session on Sept. 20, but has three more scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 6 and 27, and Nov. 3, at Smith Field. The sessions are designated for players in AAA or above, and cost $25 per day. To sign up, visit hmbbaseball.org or pay with a credit card on the day of the clinic. The league also opened for Spring 2020 registration on Oct. 1.
The two-hour practice will focus on batting, pitching, fielding, base running, and catching.
The attending coaches provide considerable experience. Bryan Powers, who played at Skyline College and Ole Miss, bring more than a decade of coaching experience. He managed Pacifica’s Joe DiMaggio Little League team to the 2015 state championships. The other coaches are brothers Cody and Chet Silveria, who between them have eight years of collegiate baseball experience. Cody served as the primary hitting coach for the Half Moon Bay High School varsity team in 2015, and provided private lessons to several Little League players. Chet was a standout ballplayer at Half Moon Bay and played four years at Spring Hill College.
