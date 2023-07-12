Half Moon Bay Little League’s Mike Giannini Award is a coveted prize. Named after the late
Coastsider and former ballplayer, the award isn’t for the best overall player or most consistent hitter. It’s given to the player who best exemplifies the team spirit and positivity that make Little League a success.
Giannini, a Half Moon Bay High School alumnus, died unexpectedly at his home in 2015. What’s unique about this year’s award is that the Little League board voted unanimously for three recipients: Mike Giannini’s two nephews, Cole and Lane, and another player, Mattias Jones. All three players received special bats at the Half Moon Bay Fourth of July parade last week.
In their written submissions for the award, the three ballplayers explained how much baseball means to them, the lessons that come with adversity and the pain of losing someone close to them.
“Baseball has helped me get through the hardest times, especially when my uncle Mike passed away,” Lane Giannini wrote. “When I was younger I used to think that I could not do anything. Baseball was the only thing that helped me keep going through those hard times. It has not only helped me through hard times but it has made the good times better. “
Jones recalled how he dealt with a lingering injury that kept him from throwing a baseball for a month. A few years ago, Jones was already an avid pitcher at 11 years old. But he began to feel pain in his right arm and a doctor realized his growth plate, or discs of cartilage, had shifted out of place. Jones sat out for a month and learned the benefits of icing and stretching. Then the pandemic happened and cut his season short. Like a batter shaking off bad swings, the transition back wasn’t seamless.
“In the pandemic, it was really easy to not go outside and that meant I did not get a lot of activity,” Jones wrote. “So when baseball started it was really hard to get going again and it even got so bad that I wanted to quit, but my mom and coaches convinced me not to, which was the best decision of my life.”
The three letters expressed remorse for the loss of special people in their lives. For Cole and Lane Giannini, the death of their uncle renewed their commitment and passion for baseball. Jones mourned the loss of his friend and neighbor, Kevin. Jones said Kevin would sometimes play catch with him and help his mother around the house, but he died unexpectedly in December 2022.
“I can't imagine my life without baseball,” added Jones. "If I had to choose between having my left eye or having baseball I would pick baseball no question.”
Jones and Cole Giannini both made the 2022 Little League All-Star junior rosters. The latter recalled trying to find consistency in his first All-Star season. He sat on the bench in his first games but got a bunt triple in his first at-bat.
“To win the Mike Giannini award would not just be an award to me, it would be a reminder that good things can always come out of the bad times,” said Cole Giannini, who wears his uncle’s No. 5 on his jersey. “I play the game for two reasons, one is I love the game and the second is I want to keep the memory of my uncle alive forever.”
