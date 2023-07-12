Half Moon Bay Little League

From left, Cole Giannini, Mattias Jones and Lane Giannini display the plaques and bats they earned for their play within Half Moon Bay Little League this year.

 Photo courtesy Kristina Keates

Half Moon Bay Little League’s Mike Giannini Award is a coveted prize. Named after the late 

Coastsider and former ballplayer, the award isn’t for the best overall player or most consistent hitter. It’s given to the player who best exemplifies the team spirit and positivity that make Little League a success. 

