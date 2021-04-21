April 17
Majors
Team Giannini 8
Team Costa 6
Tristian Castro was 3-for3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. From his catcher’s position, he also threw out a runner attempting to steal.
Paxton Holden was 1-for-3 with a double. Jacob Couto pitched three innings, allowing no runs.
Juniors
HMB Juniors 8
Alpine 2 3
The visiting Half Moon Bay team won as pitchers Will Wimsett, Connor Heath and Maverick Johnson combined to strike out 31 hitters.
Half Moon Bay jumped ahead in the first inning when Tyler Schwartz hit the first pitch of the game for a single to spark a two-run rally. Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich knocked two singles that resulted in three RBIs.
Minors
Reds 7
PNLL A’s 6
Luke Gordon pitched two innings with five strikeouts. He was also 2-2 with a double, 3 RBIs and a run scored.
Jaxon Angelini was 2-for-2 and scored the go-ahead run. Camden Crowell had a hit with a walk and a run scored. Declan James hit an inside-the-park home run. Alex Underwood smashed a hit, scored a run, and pitched great in relief.
Jackson Robertson saved the day with a beautiful two-out catch with bases loaded.
April 15
Juniors
HMB 4
San Mateo American Blue 4
Half Moon Bay came from behind twice to tie San Mateo American Blue at home. Pitchers Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich, Will Wimsett and Maverick Johnson combined to strikeout 14 in 35 at-bats.
In the top of the first, the Juniors fell behind 1-0 but quickly answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Connor Heath and Hnatt-Kabrich turned a 5-3-5 double play to squelch a Blue rally in the sixth inning.
San Mateo scored three in the top of the seventh to pull ahead by one run. The Juniors tied in the bottom of the seventh but left the bases loaded.
Heath went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles. Andreas Hipkins had three RBIs; Hnatt-Kabrich drove in one run. Hipkins and Tyler Schwartz hit doubles. Johnson, Ian Ehrhardt and Trevor Castro all had singles.
April 14
Majors
Killer Bees 10
Giants 0
The Killer Bees beat the Giants in an evening game. Alex Ryan and Riley Jackson combined to shut out the Giants. Together they combined to strike out nine batters and give up only two hits in the game.
Javier Haro, Ryan and Oliver Gestwicki all had multiple hits for the Bee, while Lane Miller led the team with two RBIs. Paxton Holden had two hits for the Giants including a double.
April 13
Majors
Pall Giants 8
HMB Giants 4
April 10
Minors
Belmont Yankees 13
Reds 0
Henry Jobson made two outstanding catches at third base and Declan James pitched a scoreless inning and played terrific shortstop.
Harrison Holland and Colin McCaughey each got on base twice, and Josh Formolo smashed a double down the line. Luke Gordon had a base hit and was robbed of another by a great play in the field.
Crushers 10
Reds 2
Formolo scored twice for the Reds. Alex Underwood and Eddie Barbour were also stars at the plate. Camden Crowell pitched well in relief, striking out six. r
