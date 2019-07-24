Pablo Jaramillo and Alex Stevens each had three lamp-lighters and Tommy Kahle made 14 saves as HMB Lions Club topped Jungletraders, 6-4, on Sunday in a battle of the top two Bantam teams.
Karsten Lansing turned on the red light three times and Max Hunter added a wraparound, while Junuh Eblovi flashed the leather in net to stop 15 shots. The HMB Lions Club defense of Mixie Nair, Rocco Adragna and Nicholas Davis played well in the neutral zone and helped the team to allow the fewest regular-season goals, just 49 in 9 games.
Bantam
KHMB Radio 8
Jungletraders 5
Johnny Brozovich had two goals, including a shorthanded tally, and six total points as KHMB Radio skated to an upset win.
Max Hunter put the biscuit in the basket three times, Patrick Ginna scored twice, and Evan Reeve rattled home the rubber once. KHMB finished as the highest-scoring Bantam team, potting 74 goals during the regular season.
Lansing scored a day-high five goals in defeat.
Pee Wee
Goldworks 5
Dr. Moody 3
Max Dill’s power play goal opened the scoring, and Goldworks never looked back as the division regular-season winners topped Dr. Moody. Brady Baer tipped in an Emil Al-Shaikh slapshot, and Matthew Wylie saved 14 shots. Goldworks finished the regular season with the stingiest defense, allowing only 48 goals in eight games.
Dr. Sheppard 7
Premier Termite 5
Dr. Sheppard used balanced scoring with three goals from Junuh Eblovi, two from Olivia Keesor and one each from Max Levin and Deglan Eblovi to defeat Premier Termite. Soren Brown stopped 13 shots for the victors.
Max Dill sounded the goal horn four times, and Jake Curthoys fired home a wicked wrister in defeat.
Squirt
Real Estate Funding Service 9
Raul Castillo Martial Arts 4
Nadia Yambing and Michael Brozovich each rippled the mesh three times to lead Real Estate Funding Service to a win. Macklin Loubal also had a hat trick as part of a four-point day.
Kiersten Holmes had a pair of scores, Wilhelmine Sommer lit the red light once and Keira Sullivan had a goal and a helper for Raul Castillo, which won the regular season title.
