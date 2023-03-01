Menlo School head coach John Paye knew what awaited him in the Central Coast Section Division IV championship on Saturday. And he prepared for it well.
After watching Half Moon Bay star senior Alli Dioli drop 36 points with eight 3s in a double-overtime victory in the semifinal game of the tournament, Paye, his staff and his players threw the kitchen sink at Dioli, effectively containing the Cougars and allowing Menlo to take the CCS championship, 49-34, at Mission College on Saturday.
Half Moon Bay, 18-9 and the No. 2 seed in the tourney, was seeking a three-peat of the section crown, having won the title the last two seasons. Instead, the win secured No. 1 Menlo’s (15-10) eighth CCS title and first since 2015.
“I was nervous to the last minute of the game,” Paye said. “They never give up. They have a great crowd. I’m a big admirer of Half Moon Bay basketball.”
Menlo was paced by sophomore forward Ruiqi Liu (17 points) and senior guard Riley Jensen (13 points). Dioli, who has averaged 19.3 points per game this season, finished with 9 points, 6 of which came in the first half. She played the entire game, which is not unusual for her, and was swarmed with double teams throughout.
The first quarter set the tone early as the Knights rolled out a full-court press, consistently trapping ball handlers and scoring in transition. Menlo went up 21-7 after eight minutes and had its bleachers buzzing.
At halftime, down 35-19, Half Moon Bay head coach Gabe Glynn knew his team had to make adjustments if they were to outscore their opponent by 16 in one half.
“I said one play at a time,” Glynn said. “Get a stop and a good offensive possession. And they did. I’m super proud of them.”
The Cougars tightened up on defense and the Knights only scored three points in the third, and Half Moon Bay was only down 38-29 entering the fourth quarter. However, Half Moon Bay had good looks at layups and jump shots but couldn’t buy a basket. The Cougars committed 17 turnovers, while Menlo had 14.
Despite the loss, the Cougars ended their CCS run as one of the top two teams in the division and qualified to play in the CIF State Championships Norcal regional tournament. As the fifth seed, they were scheduled to play Tuesday afternoon against No. 12 Lincoln High School after the Review’s print deadline.
But Saturday’s game still stung, and Glynn noted he really wanted to win it for Dioli, not only the team’s most talented player but also its hardest worker. Around this time a year ago, Dioli tore a ligament in her knee in her junior year, just before the playoffs were set to start. She underwent surgery in March 2022, with a projected nine to 12-month recovery timeline. She returned to action in the middle of the 2022-23 regular season in December as the lone senior starter.
“After practice, she’ll shoot for three more hours,” Glynn said. “Her hands will be cracked because she’s shot so much. It’s not hyperbole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.