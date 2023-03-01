Menlo School head coach John Paye knew what awaited him in the Central Coast Section Division IV championship on Saturday. And he prepared for it well. 

After watching Half Moon Bay star senior Alli Dioli drop 36 points with eight 3s in a double-overtime victory in the semifinal game of the tournament, Paye, his staff and his players threw the kitchen sink at Dioli, effectively containing the Cougars and allowing Menlo to take the CCS championship, 49-34, at Mission College on Saturday. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

