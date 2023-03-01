Gio Garduno-Martin

Gio Garduno-Martin looks for an open Cougar teammate on Saturday during the Central Coast Section Division IV championship game at Mission College.

 Photo courtesy Alphonso Rivera

Half Moon Bay High School’s boys varsity basketball team started strong in its postseason quest to win its first Central Coast Section Division IV title since 2018. But it all came apart in one half on Saturday when The King’s Academy surged past a 12-point halftime deficit to overtake the Cougars, 59-53, to win its first section title in school history. 

Half Moon Bay (17-10) was the No. 2 seed in the playoff tourney and played two competitive games to get to the championship matchup against The King's Academy (22-3), the No. 1 overall seed. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories