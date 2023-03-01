Half Moon Bay High School’s boys varsity basketball team started strong in its postseason quest to win its first Central Coast Section Division IV title since 2018. But it all came apart in one half on Saturday when The King’s Academy surged past a 12-point halftime deficit to overtake the Cougars, 59-53, to win its first section title in school history.
Half Moon Bay (17-10) was the No. 2 seed in the playoff tourney and played two competitive games to get to the championship matchup against The King's Academy (22-3), the No. 1 overall seed.
After building a 35-23 lead at halftime with a balanced interior and perimeter attack on offense, the Cougars succumbed to pressure from the Knights and gave up 11 turnovers in the second half. Those turnovers fueled the Knights’ offense, led by a senior duo of Jon Taylor (21 points) and Tylek Barnett (16 points). Half Moon Bay had five turnovers in the first half, but, for the most part, controlled the tempo and played good defense.
Despite the loss, the Cougars ended their CCS run as one of the top two teams in the division and qualified to play in the CIF State Championship NorCal regional tournament. As the No. 10 seed, their game against No. 7 San Domenico was set for Tuesday afternoon, after the Review’s print deadline.
Half Moon Bay head coach John Parsons said he was proud of his team’s effort. After surrendering the lead late, Half Moon Bay still had a chance to win it and was only down three points with two minutes remaining. But The King’s Academy players took advantage of their height to make the Cougars’ shot attempts difficult and then hit a few daggers in the waning seconds, putting another title out of reach for Parsons and his team.
Junior forward Jaeden Hutchins led Half Moon Bay with 20 points. Senior guard Drew Dorwin (14 points) hit many timely left-handed 3s and layups down the stretch to keep Half Moon Bay in the game. Freshman Gio Garduno-Martin showed flashes of his potential with big three-pointers and timely passes. He finished with 16 points.
“Whenever you get to a championship game like this, of course you want to win it and come out on the other side of that,” Parsons said. “But I’m super proud of the players and super thankful to coach the kids that I coach.”
