The Kahuna Kupuna advertises itself as the only amateur surf contest in the world that is specifically designed for older surfers, age 40 and over. The 22nd annual event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23 at Linda Mar Beach.
Loosely translated from Hawaiian, “Kahuna Kupuna” means “Big Chief Wise Elder,” which is fitting for the older crowd it serves. The fundraiser for Pacifica’s Environmental Family offers separate subdivisions for both men and women 40 to 80-plus years old for longboard and shortboard surfers. Awards for top finishers will be presented starting at 5:30 p.m. at the contest site on the beach.
This year, out of caution due to COVID-19, organizers are not hosting the post-contest dinner at Moose Lodge, but hope to bring it back next year.
The 22nd annual event honors Izzy Szczepaniak, a Pacifican and Bay Area postal worker, marine biologist and whale watching guide, who died in December 2021.
There is no admission fee for spectators, and there will be music and a raffle going on throughout the day.
For more information, visit the event page on eventbrite.com that can be found by entering “22nd Annual Kahuna Kupuna Benefit Surf Contest” into the search bar on the site.
