  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News

The junior varsity Half Moon Bay High School Cougar volleyball team extended its unbeaten league record to 9-0 after taking down the Capuchino Mustangs in two sets in San Bruno on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Cougars' overall record improved to 20-5.

The first set was a battle, with the Cougars finding themselves trailing during most of the game, at one time down 16-11. Then the Cougars turned on the heat with a run of points to tie the game, 17-17. The teams traded points all the way up until they were tied 22-22. Then, with a quick burst of points, the Cougars were able to close it out at 25-23.

The second set had the Cougars gaining an early lead and never letting go. Some great serving by Nori Carpenter, Meagan Mitchell and Mayah Johnson helped the Cougars rout the Mustangs, 25-14.

 

Friday

Varsity football

Half Moon Bay  27

Hillsdale  13

The Cougars gave up the most points since the end of August but still came away with a 27-13 win on the road over Hillsdale. The Cougars are undefeated at 6-0. 

 

Thursday 

Girls varsity volleyball

Half Moon Bay  3

Capuchino  2

The Cougars won a heated 3-2 match in San Bruno.

Half Moon Bay was down two sets to one but played smart to unbalance the Mustangs and took the last two sets. Annie Steger had 40 assists, 14 digs and four aces. Shea Wakasa had 21 kills and Sarah Hawkins had eight kills. Natalie Inglis had 14 digs. Alexis Garcia had four aces. 

 

Oct. 9

Boys varsity water polo 

Burlingame  5

Half Moon Bay  2

Burlingame started out strong offensively, but the Cougars managed to keep a great hold in the second and third quarters thanks to a great defensive showing from goalies Max Barron and Luke Longaker, with six and seven blocks respectively. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments