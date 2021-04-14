The Half Moon Bay Little League Juniors breezed past the Belmont/Redwood Shores Gray at home on a sunny Saturday, April 10. Pitchers Connor Heath and Andreas Hipkins combined to hurl five innings of no-hit ball, striking out seven in 18 at-bats on the way to a 10-0 victory.
Smashing 11 hits, the Juniors struck out only five times.
Besides thwarting 14 Gray batters, Connor Heath hit two singles with one RBI. Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich led the team with there RBIs; both he and Jonah Weber hit doubles. Brady Miller’s clutch single brought home two runs. Trevor Castro also got two hits, a double and a single. Ronin McCauley, Andy Hide, Will Wimsett and Ian Ehrhardt all had singles.
The wackiest at-bat of the game came in the second inning when Ehrhardt capitalized on a dropped third-strike and two throwing errors to turn a strikeout into an inside-the-park home run.
April 7
Juniors
HMB 12
San Mateo National 2
Smashing 13 hits along the way, the Half Moon Bay Little League Juniors crushed the San Mateo National, 12-2, at Los Prados Park.
Stellar pitching by Maverick Johnson and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich held the National scoreless for the first five innings; together with Brady Miller they threw 13 strikeouts.
Tyler Schwartz led off in the first inning with a single, setting the tone for the game. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, scoring three times. Brady Miller, Connor Heath and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich all had three RBIs. Miller went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and scored three times. Heath also went 3-for-3, with two singles and a spectacular triple. Andreas Hipkins had two RBIs.
Andy Hide had two singles; Maverick Johnson, Ronin McCauley, Trevor Barton, Hipkins and Hnatt-Kabrich all had singles.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.