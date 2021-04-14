  1. Home
The Half Moon Bay Little League Juniors breezed past the Belmont/Redwood Shores Gray at home on a sunny Saturday, April 10. Pitchers Connor Heath and Andreas Hipkins combined to hurl five innings of no-hit ball, striking out seven in 18 at-bats on the way to a 10-0 victory.

Smashing 11 hits, the Juniors struck out only five times.

Besides thwarting 14 Gray batters, Connor Heath hit two singles with one RBI. Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich led the team with there RBIs; both he and Jonah Weber hit doubles. Brady Miller’s clutch single brought home two runs. Trevor Castro also got two hits, a double and a single. Ronin McCauley, Andy Hide, Will Wimsett and Ian Ehrhardt all had singles.

The wackiest at-bat of the game came in the second inning when Ehrhardt capitalized on a dropped third-strike and two throwing errors to turn a strikeout into an inside-the-park home run.

April 7

Juniors

HMB 12

San Mateo National 2

Smashing 13 hits along the way, the Half Moon Bay Little League Juniors crushed the San Mateo National, 12-2, at Los Prados Park.

Stellar pitching by Maverick Johnson and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich held the National scoreless for the first five innings; together with Brady Miller they threw 13 strikeouts.

Tyler Schwartz led off in the first inning with a single, setting the tone for the game. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, scoring three times. Brady Miller, Connor Heath and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich all had three RBIs. Miller went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and scored three times. Heath also went 3-for-3, with two singles and a spectacular triple. Andreas Hipkins had two RBIs.

Andy Hide had two singles; Maverick Johnson, Ronin McCauley, Trevor Barton, Hipkins and Hnatt-Kabrich all had singles.

— from staff reports

