The Half Moon Bay High School Cougars traveled to wine country on Saturday to compete in the NorCal JV Invitational tournament hosted by Vintage High School and ended up taking second overall in the tournament.
The day started with pool play with the Cougars pitted against the host team, the Vintage Crushers.
The Cougars started slow in the first set and couldn’t turn the momentum in time to catch the Crushers, giving up the first set 25-18. The second and third sets were close throughout, but the Cougars edged the Crushers out both times to win the match.
The second pool play match was against St. Mary’s High School. Once again, the Cougars couldn’t get into a rhythm and ended up dropping the first set. Then the Cougars woke up and handled St. Mary’s easily the next two sets, 25-8 and 25-13, to take the match.
The Cougars went into the Gold Division playoffs seeded second and played their first playoff game against a very tall Ukiah team. The Cougars took charge early with strong serving and routed Ukiah, 25-7. They won the second set, 25-20.
The championship match was against a skilled Dublin team. Once again, the Cougars started slow, having a hard time passing the tough Dublin serves. Dublin took the first set easily. The Cougars came back and put up a valiant fight in the second set, but the Dublin team was unrelenting and ended up winning the second set and the championship.
Standouts for the Cougars were Meagan Mitchell with 22 aces on the day. (The next closest on the team was Nori Carpenter with six aces.) Iris Grant had 15 kills, four aces and seven blocks. The defense was led by Mikaela Sendino with 59 digs.
Thursday
Varsity volleyball
Mills 3
Half Moon Bay 0
The Half Moon Bay High School varsity girls volleyball team lost 3-0 to Mills. The Cougars struggled against a strong Vikings defense.
Mia Etheridge had seven kills and 19 digs. Sarah Hawkins and Hayley Sperinde had a total of six blocks. Susy Gutierrez had 17 digs.
The Cougars were swept in three sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15. The girls have a series of home games for the last week of September.
Golf
Half Moon Bay 214
Capuchino 224
The Half Moon Bay varsity girls golf team improves to 2-1 for the season by winning a home match against Capuchino.
The girls were led by senior, Daniela Benito, with a 37 (eight over par). The team had a balanced effort and contributed throughout the roster. The girls take this victory into this week with back-to-back matches.
