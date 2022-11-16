The Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee cheer team took second place at the BAYFC cheer competition, qualifying for the regional competition in Reno, Nevada. The girls placed ahead of six other teams from much larger areas, and are thrilled to be heading to Reno to compete on Nov. 20. This is the first time a Coastside team has been represented at the competition since 2005.
Vivian Garduno and Kaitlyn Furtado flew high while being supported by Stella Burlson, Ava Castro and co-captains Daniella Hamor and Jenna Barton. Violette Martinez spotted the girls, while Jordan Ball and Andie Turner showed their gymnastic tumbling skills to bring home the second-place trophy.
