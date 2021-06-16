This summer’s Junior Giants program is upon us and registration for the in-person league and virtual programs are still open.
Junior Giants, the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund, is a free, non-competitive program for boys and girls ages 5 to 18.
A fundamentals meeting for coaches and team parents will be held at 6 p.m. tonight or Friday at Smith Field to go over the basics of being a Junior Giants volunteer. The program is still looking for coaches and volunteers.
First practice will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Smith Field depending on level. A specific schedule will be published soon once confirmed with coaches and volunteers.
The first game of the season will be held on June 17 at Smith Field and a Junior Giants Opening Day will take place either June 22 or June 24, with special guests from the Giants organization.
For the safety of all participants, the league will follow Major League Baseball and county guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
The virtual Junior Giants At Home also returned this year and began on June 1. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Giants Community Fund created a Junior Giants program available virtually for kids to practice skills and continue to learn at home. There will be two, five-week virtual seasons. The first ends on July 3 and the second runs from July 13 to August 14.
Families interested in participating for either the in-person league or the virtual camp can sign up for free by visiting jrgiantsathome.org.
