The Junior Giants youth baseball league is open for registration for this coming summer. The league is free, and all are welcome and encouraged to play.
To sign up in person, registration will be taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 3, at Half Moon Bay’s Smith Field on Wavecrest Avenue. To sign up online, visit gojrgiants.org.
The league will start mid-June, and is open to kids 5 to 13 years old.
Junior Giants is also still looking for volunteers. For questions, contact Phil Hophan either by phone (650) 242-2451, or email at philhophan@gmail.com.
— from staff reports
