Though organized summer baseball in Half Moon Bay may not be possible this year, kids still interested in learning about the game will have an opportunity to do so.
Earlier this month, the Giants Community Fund launched Junior Giants at Home, which encompasses two four-week sessions, free for participants ages 5 to 18. The Junior Giants program extends far beyond the Bay Area, reaching more than 4,300 kids from 24 states and four countries.
The first summer session began on June 8 and will finish the week of June 29. The second will start on July 6 and go through the week of July 27. Each four-week session is led by Junior Giants AmeriCorps Ambassadors and features live, age-specific practice videos tailored by San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff.
In keeping with the tradition of the program, there will be 25- to 35-minute team-style meetings emphasizing aspects beyond baseball. Topics include nutrition, reading, antibullying, leadership, confidence building, and integrity.
To learn more and sign up, visit jrgiantsathome.org/half-moon-bay.
— August Howell
