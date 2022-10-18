Saturday
12-under Juniors
Saturday
12-under Juniors
Coastside Cougars 31
Menlo-Atherton Vikings 0
The Cougars dominated to clinch a playoff spot. The Cougars took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, and Joedoln Flores punched the ball into the end zone. They never looked back.
Flores added a second touchdown, a 65-yard run. Brandon Melo scored on a 5-yard run up the middle. Anthony Frediani kicked a 15-yard field goal and had two extra point kicks.
The defense dominated the M-A Vikings. The Vikings never crossed the 50-yard line. Diego Silva scooped up a fumble, ran 25 yards, and scored a touchdown. Silva, Jaxson Angelini, and Donald Buckley had several tackles for loss. Linebackers Auggie Lujan, Austin Bright, Melo, Tahlon Davis and Flores ran sideline to sideline making lots of tackles for no gain. Defensive backs Max Plancarte, Ale Morales Hughes and Frediani made great tackles in the secondary. Frediani had an interception late in the game to seal the win.
