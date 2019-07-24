The Half Moon Bay junior all-star team lost consecutive games against stiff Bay Area competition and dropped out of the sectional tournament on July 9. The team — made up of 13- and 14-year-olds — won the District 52 tournament last month to advance to the sectional tournament in San Leandro.
On July 8, Half Moon Bay fell to Mt. Eden Little League, 7-4. Half Moon Bay had leads of 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3, but Mt. Eden stormed back for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the winning margin. Kai Zanette started the game for Half Moon Bay and struck out six opposing batters. But the Half Moon Bay defense did its pitcher no favors, committing six errors in five innings. All seven Mt. Eden runs were unearned.
Mission San Jose awaited Half Moon Bay in the losers bracket. Trevor Coruccini started for Half Moon Bay and hurled five scoreless innings. In the sixth, Coruccini hit his pitch limit and had to depart with a runner on base. Two wild pitches later, Mission San Jose led, 1-0. Half Moon Bay couldn’t get its bats going against Mission San Jose’s starter, managing just four hits and striking out six times. Zanette led the way offensively with two hits from the leadoff spot.
