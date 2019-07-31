Brandon Dong’s second goal, a power-play goal with 1:07 left in regulation, was the game winner as Jungletraders won the Bantam Division Championship, 6-5, over HMB Lions Club on Sunday in the North Coast Hockey League.
Pablo Jaramillo, who had a goal and two assists for the Lions Club, was foiled on a late breakaway by a diving, game-saving move by goalie Alan Ou. Billy Ou scored three times and added two assists, and Eli Dill tipped in a slapshot for the victors.
Jason Ricos lit the red light three times for Lions Club, and Treythan Krieger rattled home the rubber on a high forehand for the regular season champs. r
Pee Wee
Dr. Moody 8
Premier Termite 4
The champs were led by Cody Moulton’s hat trick and two helpers plus a pair of scores by Ronin Halwani. Madelynn Haro deked the defense for one goal and one-timed another, and Cash Kopping cashed in on a wrist shot, while Sophie Hunter had two scores.
Michael Slye led Premier Termite with two goals. Jake Curthoys and Lukas Slusher also put the biscuit in the basket once each.
Squirt
Raul Castillo Martial Arts 5
Real Estate Funding Service 3
Raul Castillo Martial Arts claimed the Squirt crown with the help of Wyatt Ament’s three goals. Wilhelmine Sommer tickled the twine twice.
Regular-season scoring leader Michael Brozovich sounded the goal horn once on a wicked wrister, and Nathan DuBois and Jeremy Raffai also lit the lamp on forehands in defeat.
