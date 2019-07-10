Jungletraders leapfrogged over HMB Lions Club for the division lead after its 10-6 win over the Half Moon Bay Lions Club in the Bantam Division North Coast Hockey League contest over the weekend.
Alan Ou and Karsten Lansing each scored three times to lead Jungletraders to its fifth win of the season. Billy Ou scored twice, and Eli Dill and Brennan Higaki also got on the scoreboard, while netminder Tommy Kahle stopped 18 shots.
Jason Ricos tallied three times on two wristers and a rebound. Alex Stevens and Pablo Jaramillo also got into the scoring column, and Junuh Eblovi made 17 saves for Lions Club.
Jungletraders 9
KHMB Radio 6
Karsten Lansing scored the go-ahead goal in a see-saw affair on a high forehand over the goalie’s waffleboard. It was one of his three goals in the game. Billy Ou scored three times as well and added a pair of helpers. Alan Ou turned on the red light twice, and Junuh Eblovi made 16 saves in the contest.
Max Hunter had a hat trick, and Johnny Brozovich, Patrick Hurley, and Max Dill had some puck luck in scoring once each for KHMB. Tommy Kahle stopped a day-high 30 shots, including some of the butterfly, blocker, toe and stick save variety.
Pee Wee
Dr. Sheppard 10
Premier Termite 7
Dr. Sheppard improved to 3-2-1 on the season as Deaglan Eblovi turned on the red light four times, Junuh Eblovi had three goals and two assists, and Aaron McCoy put the biscuit in the basket three times. Max Dill and Cody Moulton paced Premier Termite with three scores each, and Michael Slye went top cheese after a devastating deke.
Goldworks 7
Dr. Moody 5
In the battle of the top two PeeWee teams, Goldworks built an early lead and held on for the win on the strength of three lamp-lighters each from Emil Al-Shaikh and Max Dill. Cody Moulton scored four times in defeat, as Goldworks moved to 5-1 and Dr. Moody fell to 4-2.
Squirt
Raul Castillo Martial Arts 10
Real Estate Funding 6
Wyatt Ament had a hand in six of Castillo Martial Arts’ 10 goals, and Michael Brozovich added a hat trick. Madelynn Haro lit the lamp twice; Rad Jennings scored on an odd-man rush and added two assists. Nathan DuBois and Jeremy Raffai each potted a pair of goals in defeat.
