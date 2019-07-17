  1. Home
Brandon Dong’s third goal of the day, midway through the third period, proved to be an important insurance goal as the Bantam division-leading Jungletraders held off KHMB, 5-4, on Saturday.

Max Hunter’s third score, an end-to-end breakaway, cut the lead to one, with 1:35 left in regulation. Brennan Higaki donned the goaltender’s gear for Jungletraders and stopped 16 shots, including several point-blank glove saves down the stretch. Tommy Kahle made a day-high 25 saves in net in defeat. 

Lions Club 11

KHMB 7

 Alex Stevens matched his three goals with three assists, and Jason Ricos and Pablo Jaramillo had hat tricks for the Lions Club. Max Hunter had six points in defeat; Johnny Brozovich added a pair of lamp-lighters; and Junuh Eblovi made 19 saves in net. 

Dr. Sheppard 9

Goldworks 4

Dr. Sheppard cruised on the strength of hat tricks from Junuh Eblovi and Deaglan Eblovi. Aaron McCoy lit the red light twice, and Max Levin scored on a snap shot through the five-hole for the victors.

Premier Termite 7

Dr. Moody 4

Aiden Moore scored three times and Jake Curthoys and Michael Slye each chipped in with a pair to lead Premier Termite despite four goals by Cody Moulton. Moore’s game-winner came on a second-chance rebound he snuck past the goalie.

Raul Castillo Martial Arts 5

Real Estate Funding 4

Matteo Haro and Wyatt Ament each tickled the twine twice for Raul Castillo Martial Arts. Ament’s low forehand off a perfectly saucered pass from Wilhelmine Sommer proved to be the game-winner. Michael Brozovich scored twice in defeat. 

