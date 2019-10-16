For Half Moon Bay High School senior Clay Johnson, the first meet of the Santa Cruz Scholastic Surf League couldn’t have gone much better.
After winning the boys longboard final with style and textbook wave selection, Johnson grabbed his self-shaped board and proceeded to win the shortboard final.
It was a challenging event, with minimal swell on tap and onshore wind prevailing most of the afternoon on Saturday at Waddell State Beach. In a complete team effort, the Cougars handily beat Soquel High School, 66-37, in the first meet of the season. The middle school team competed at Waddell the day before, beating Shoreview, 60-40, in small but clean morning conditions.
Surf team coach Mark Sutherland said Johnson’s ability to find and position himself on larger set waves set him apart throughout the competition.
“It was difficult to read the waves. He was really good at reading which waves were going to come and getting to the peak,” he said. “There was a lot of paddling going on.”
Sutherland explained how Johnson’s skill in understanding the waves results in him pulling off maneuvers and finding quality sections of the wave others couldn’t approach.
The Cougars were well represented in the final heats. Johnson surfed alongside junior Dayton Lindsey, who finished third, and Dedon Prince, a standout freshman who finished fifth, in the longboard final.
In the girls shortboard, team captain Emma Stone took home the gold next to teammates Ella Catalano-Dockins and Maddie Hauscarriague, who placed fourth and sixth, respectively. As the day progressed, the onshore wind and small swell made wave selection critical. Sutherland said Stone, who attends Summit Shasta in Daly City, was unfazed by the sub-par conditions.
“Emma has done a lot of contests in Southern California, where these conditions happen all the time,” he said. “So she’s familiar with those, and that’s why she did so well on the shortboard.”
In Saturday’s middle school meet, Zoe Chait won the girls shortboard division and finished runner-up in the longboard final, while Brody Chait made it to the finals and finished fifth overall in boys longboard. Lola Westherly advanced to the semifinals in both shortboard and longboard.
The surf team’s next competition will be held Nov. 11-12 at Pleasure Point or The Hook in Santa Cruz.
