The Peninsula Athletic League suspended the first week of the season for indoor winter sports, including basketball and wrestling, due to COVID-19, according to Half Moon Bay High School Athletic Director Brendan Roth.
“We (Half Moon Bay High School) had a low rate of cases prior to holidays, but coming back there was definitely a surge,” said Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar. “We are better off than other schools but have definitely seen an uptick.”
Competitive play resumed for athletes on Jan. 11. Some were able to practice during the week pause, but teams were limited in activities due to player availability. For now, the Cougars are back to regularly scheduled practices and competition. Roth said that the league will continue canceling games as necessary if teams cannot field enough players.
The missed games and meets will be rescheduled, if possible, to ensure teams get a full season. The California Interscholastic Federation has stated that schools can play on Sundays to make up games missed due to COVID-19.
Indoor winter athletes will be required to receive weekly pool testing, overseen by the Cabrillo Unified School District. Pool sizes for athletes are a minimum of five students with a target of 10 students per pool. If a positive test is found in the pool, they are retested on Fridays.
Half Moon Bay High School continues to conduct weekly pool testing for students and staff who opt in.
At school they are reinforcing masks, encouraging hand washing, keeping windows and doors open and providing air scrubbers in every classroom and public space. Students and staff who don’t feel well are encouraged to stay home and get tested before coming back to school.
“We are hoping by doing all of this we will see the surge subside and a sharp decrease in cases,” said Nazar. “It’s already going down.”
