Wrestling coach watches over practice

Wrestling Coach Sam Temko watches over Half Moon Bay High School students on the wrestling team practicing on Monday night. Wrestling was one of the sports that was temporarily delayed as high schools came back into session after the holidays. Adam Pardee / Review

 Adam Pardee

The Peninsula Athletic League suspended the first week of the season for indoor winter sports, including basketball and wrestling, due to COVID-19, according to Half Moon Bay High School Athletic Director Brendan Roth.

“We (Half Moon Bay High School) had a low rate of cases prior to holidays, but coming back there was definitely a surge,” said Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar. “We are better off than other schools but have definitely seen an uptick.”

Competitive play resumed for athletes on Jan. 11. Some were able to practice during the week pause, but teams were limited in activities due to player availability. For now, the Cougars are back to regularly scheduled practices and competition. Roth said that the league will continue canceling games as necessary if teams cannot field enough players.

The missed games and meets will be rescheduled, if possible, to ensure teams get a full season. The California Interscholastic Federation has stated that schools can play on Sundays to make up games missed due to COVID-19.

Indoor winter athletes will be required to receive weekly pool testing, overseen by the Cabrillo Unified School District. Pool sizes for athletes are a minimum of five students with a target of 10 students per pool. If a positive test is found in the pool, they are retested on Fridays.

HMBHS wrestling practice before season

Half Moon Bay High School students on the wrestling team practice on Monday night after their season was temporarily delayed. Adam Pardee / Review

Half Moon Bay High School continues to conduct weekly pool testing for students and staff who opt in.

At school they are reinforcing masks, encouraging hand washing, keeping windows and doors open and providing air scrubbers in every classroom and public space. Students and staff who don’t feel well are encouraged to stay home and get tested before coming back to school.

“We are hoping by doing all of this we will see the surge subside and a sharp decrease in cases,” said Nazar. “It’s already going down.”

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories