The Half Moon Bay Horseshoe Club, one of 20 clubs under the Northern California Horseshoe Pitching Association, is hosting the final two tournaments of the year this weekend.

First, it’s the Terry Farrell Open tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the Rick Della Santina Doubles at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Both competitions are named after current longtime club members and will take place at the end of Wavecrest Road at Smith Field Little League Park.

