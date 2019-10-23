Breaking Story
Updated

Widespread power outage planned, tunnels to remain open

Update 12:40 p.m.: The San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services said Friday afternoon that PG&E will shut off power to 65,000 county customers beginning early Saturday afternoon. Emergency planners say to be prepared for more than 48 hours without power. The shutoff area appears to … Read more

Hofmann sets school record in 54-14 rout

Star HalfBack runs for 363 yards in Cougars’ seventh win of season

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News
image-football 01
Half Moon Bay High School’s Connor Quosig runs for daylight in a decisive victory over Menlo School on Friday night. The Cougars are undefeated on the season. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

How’s this for a stat line: Through seven games, the Cougars have outscored opponents 285-67. That’s an average of 40 points per game on offense while the lockdown defense gives up just 9.5 points on average.

On a brisk Friday night on the eve of Pumpkin Festival weekend, the Half Moon Bay varsity football team (7-0) ran all over the visiting Menlo School Knights (3-4) and won 54-15. Tristan Hofmann was once again dominant. On 29 carries he bulldozed his way through defenders and racked up a school record of 363 rushing yards and six touchdowns. 

Coach Keith Holden praised his star back and noted the time Hofmann has spent on the football field perfecting his craft.

“I think it’s a combination of a long time playing and phenomenal athleticism,” he said of Hofmann’s performance.

It all started before the first play. Menlo won the coin toss and elected to receive. Half Moon Bay kicked off and the ball brushed a Menlo player. Cade Duncan pounced on it to give the Cougars the ball well inside Knights territory before the first snap of the game. Hofmann ran the ball for a 6-yard score a few plays later, and a 2-point conversion made it 8-0 just a few minutes after kickoff. 

image-football 02
Connor Quosig jumps over the defensive line and into the end zone. The touchdown was later revoked but the Cougars managed to score again on the next play. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

It wasn’t just Hofmann’s relentless effort. The defense never let Menlo’s junior backup quarterback Elliot Kinder find a rhythm. Preston Dimas set the tone early in the first quarter by sacking Kinder twice on the same series.

Menlo’s scoring opportunities were few and far between, but the second quarter did provide some tricky situations.  Menlo scored right at the start of the quarter when defensive back Justin Sellers picked off Cougar quarterback William Moffitt with a soaring interception on the Cougars’ 1-yard line and simply stepped in the end zone to make it a 15-7 game. On Half Moon Bay’s next drive, Moffitt recorded another interception when his pass into a tight pocket was tipped high in the air and came down with a Menlo defender. Holden emphasized containing 6-foot-2 wide receiver Jaden Richardson was a priority. For the most part, he was held in check, except for two 65-yard plays. 

image-football 03
Tristan Hofmann blocks a throw from the Menlo Quarterback. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 

Not long after Hofmann ran 38 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, his sixth of the game, Connor Quosig ran 64 yards for his second touchdown of the game, putting the finishing touches on a 54-14 clinic. It’s the second most points the Cougars have scored this season. 

Holden was pleased with the way his team responded throughout the game.  

“I think it’s human nature,” he said. “There’s two reactions. You either fold or you get fired up. We try to preach one play at a time, next- man-up mentality. It’s nice to see them take that on as a personality.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments