Half Moon Bay resident and three-time former Olympian Pat Daniels Connolly contributed to make cash prizes available for post-collegiate competitors in the Women’s Decathlon Association Championships, held over the weekend at the College of San Mateo.
Georgian Jordan Gray broke the American world record in the women’s decathlon. It marked only the third time a woman tallied over 8,000 points in the 10-event track and field competition.
Connolly went to Capuchino High School and went on to a storied career in track and field. She competed in the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympic games and was the first women’s track and field coach at UCLA. She coached other Olympians before retiring in Half Moon Bay.
— from staff reports
