Half Moon Bay High and middle school surf teams competed in the first contest of the 2021-2022 surf league season at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz on Oct. 16 and 17. Conditions included four- to seven-foot surf.
Half Moon Bay High School defeated Aptos, 54-50. Zoe Chait and Claire Lowings led the charge, making it all the way to the girls shortboard finals, where Chait finished first and Lowings finished sixth. Dedon Prince also advanced into the later rounds in both shortboard and longboard, with the rest of the team earning critical points during the team rounds.
Half Moon Bay’s middle school team defeated Aptos, 53-46. Shea Lovato of Pacifica led the way with a fourth-place finish in the finals, riding one of the best set waves of the day. Bordy Obrien and Dane Grochowski both advanced out of their shortboard and longboard heats. Aleia Anderson and Phoenix Lopez-Mustille also advanced, utilizing classic longboard style to earn their way into the semi-finals.
The next contest is scheduled for November 20-21 at Steamer Lane.
— from staff reports
