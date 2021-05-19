The Half Moon Bay High School surf team won its last contest of the season over Santa Cruz Mountain at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz on May 1. The team finished third in the final standings.
Taylor Micalef, Lilly Darrow and Sydney McGuirk all made it into the girls shortboard semifinals. Taylor Micalef and Lilly Darrow also surfed their way into the girls longboard semis. Keaton Mayo also surfed all the way through to the boys longboard semis before bowing out in a tough heat.
Dedon Prince took a fifth-place final position with some great turns and snaps in critical places on waves.
— from staff reports
