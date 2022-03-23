The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club has kicked off the spring season, and organizers are excited to have three new teams added to the roster. The soccer club has
struggled over the past few years to retain players due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this spring things have changed.
“We’re excited that the club is rebuilding and ensuring competitive soccer is available to youth right here in our community,” says John Minkstein, director of coaching in a press release.
The club currently has 14 teams, serving both boys and girls, with players ranging in age from 10 to 17. In addition to regular practices and competitive play, the club also offers weekly goalie clinics and a Juniors Program for children 5 to 7 years old.
For more information, contact DOC@hmbsoccerclub.com.
Part of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, the soccer club is focused on developing players on the field and also committed to success in the classroom. Through the academic success program, players who may be falling behind in school can receive weekly tutoring and extra support. In order to make competitive soccer accessible to the entire community, the soccer club maintains a financial assistance fund.
“The club is really focused on serving the youth in our community, and we want to ensure that kids who want to play competitive soccer have the opportunity,” says Kerri Conlon, who heads up marketing and events for the club, in a press release.
Donors or those interested in becoming a team sponsor, can contact marketing@hmbsoccerclub.com.
