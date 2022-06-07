After a successful season, the Half Moon Bay Soccer Club 05 Boys Black team secured a second-place finish in the Northern California State Cup Under-17 Platinum Division. After several weekends of competition among 40 teams, the boys competed in the finals in mid-May where they were defeated, 5-0, by the Fresno Heat.
“We are so proud of our 05 boys for making it to the finals of the state cup. They have worked hard this season to achieve great results,” said Brenda De Jesus, team manager in an email to the Review.
The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club is looking for new players to join the club. Teams are forming now for the fall season. For more information, contact DOC@hmbsoccerclub.com.
