The Half Moon Bay Pirates club baseball teams ended their season earlier this month. All teams logged plenty of travel time and earned their share of hardware.
The 10-and-under Pirates, managed by Brian Jackson, went 16-5 this summer, and won the Silver Bracket in the Father’s Day Classic in Fremont on July 17. They reached the quarterfinals of the San Carlos Summer Tournament, then went 4-1 and finished runner-up in the Millbrae Tournament on July 28.
The boys had depth throughout their lineup as shown by their offensive stats: Dylan Modena led the team in home runs (2) and stolen bases (32). Riley Jackson led the team in batting average (.571) and on base percentage (.673). Julian Morra had the most RBIs with 26. On the defensive side, Kai Kung led the team in innings pitched (35.1), while Jackson led the team in strikeouts (42) and ERA (1.098).
The Pirates 8-and-under team seemed to play every weekend and finished 18-13-2 on the season, highlighted by two key tournaments on consecutive weekends. They went 5-0 and won the San Carlos Summer Tournament on July 21. Jackson Alvarez and Kaiwi Sharp both earned an .800 batting average during the tourney, and Sharp launched a walk-off three-run homer to seal the win in the championship game.
The following weekend, the team traveled east and placed second out of seven teams in the United States Specialty Sports Association Ripon Tournament on July 27-28. The Pirates went 3-1-1, losing their last game to the eventual tournament winners B-Boyz 8U out of Hughson, Calif., the top-ranked team in the state.
They battled not just the stiff competition, but the 100-plus-degree heat during the two days of play. The first day featured a doubleheader, a 5-3 victory over the Concord Patriots, then they tied, 5-5, with the BBT Spartans. On the second day, the team played three games in the scorching heat, starting with an 11-5 win over FSB 8U, followed by a 5-4 win over the Concord Patriots before losing, 10-2, to the B-Boyz.
Though disappointed by the loss, manager Lito Alvarez was very pleased with the effort from the entire 16-man roster during that tourney and all season long.
“To see those rings after losing a tough game, they were so excited,” Alvarez said. “They worked hard for those. And they’ve never received rings, so that was pretty cool.”
