The Half Moon Bay Juniors All-Star team beat Redwood City, 5-4, on July 1 to clinch the District 52 title.
Riley Jackson led things off on the mound for Half Moon Bay, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out eight. Kai Kung, capping Redwood City’s late lead to one run, was credited with the win.
Half Moon Bay held a slim 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Redwood City worked a walk and hit a stunning inside-the-park home run to snatch the lead, 4-3. But in the bottom of the seventh, Will Wimsett singled, stole second and third, then scored the tying run on Ian Ehrhardt’s RBI single. After Ehrhardt stole second and third, Redwood City’s catcher bobbled the ball, and Ehrhardt stole home to score the tiebreaking run.
Ehrhardt led HMB with three hits in four at-bats and four stolen bases; Half Moon Bay stole 11 total in the game.
Half Moon Bay got to the championship game by defeating Redwood City/San Carlos, 9-0, in the semifinal game.
Half Moon Bay pitcher Maverick Johnson shut down Redwood City All-Stars, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Junior All-Stars to victory.
In the first inning, Half Moon Bay scored one run when Johnson tripled. They tallied four runs in the fifth as Johnson, Riley Jackson, Dylan Modena and Julian Morra each had RBIs in the big inning.
Cole Giannini went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Junior All-Stars in hits. The All-Stars didn't commit a single error in the field.
The next stop is the California Section 3 tournament, where Half Moon Bay will play the District 45 champion, Castro Valley, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Fallon Sports Park, in Dublin.
