In only their second contest since seven girls tested positive for COVID-19, the Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity soccer team fell, 5-0, to their Coastside rivals in a matchup at Terra Nova High School on Thursday evening.
“They were just physical,” said Cougars head coach Sonny Day. “(Terra Nova) played the game (it) needed to play.”
Terra Nova came out fighting, scoring its first goal within the first three minutes of play. The Cougars played strong defense but failed to move the ball up the field, while the Tigers showed great ball handling, needling through the Cougars' defense and getting shots on goal.
“It’s always a little bit of extra pressure because you want to win against your rival,” said Cougar Sydney Fingerhut. “We definitely just need to press on those players that are dribbling and stop them from advancing up the field anymore and getting those shots that they can take from so far out.”
Terra Nova scored on four of its six corner kicks in the game.
“We did a really good job of possession,” said Tigers head coach David Downing.
Half Moon Bay’s fate was sealed by the half, down 3-0 going into the second half of the game. After the half, the Cougars had a hard time getting the ball up the field.
“We struggled with the physicality and just getting ready for it,” said Day. “It was a pretty fluid game outside the corners. (Terra Nova) got really physical in the box and we didn’t match their physicality in the box for those corners.”
Shellsea Gutierrez led the Tigers with two goals, Madison Donati contributed one goal and three assists, Shayla McCann finished with one goal and Sophia Zygarewicz had one goal.
The Cougars are still finding their rhythm after dealing with COVID-19 and injuries throughout the team.
“I expected us to do better, but they are still kind of getting their wits about them,” said Day.
With the loss, the Cougars fell to fifth in the league and are 5-9 overall. On Tuesday evening, after Review print deadlines, the girls took on the Capuchino Mustangs, ranked just ahead of them at fourth in the league.
On Thursday they match up with Carlmont High School. The Scots lead the league with an undefeated season so far.
“I think we definitely had some good communication,” said Fingerhut. “Our midfield was shifting a lot better than we have in our past few games and we were just able to figure out our shape a little bit better this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.