The Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball team, back-to-back division champions, pulled off a 60-53 win against Carlmont High School on Friday night at the Cabrillo Unified District Event Center. It came in the preseason Peninsula Athletic League competition tournament and the team’s first game open to the general public in over a year and a half.
“It feels good,” said Antonio Veloso, Cougars head coach. “We’re looking forward to another good season.”
The Cougars found an early lead, finishing the first quarter up 16-5. While the final score was close, the game was decided in the second quarter. Half Moon Bay was challenged by Carlmont’s full-court press but found its rhythm in the second quarter and fought through the press for a 32-19 lead going into the second half.
“I thought we did a really nice job of moving the ball around, and in the first half we beat the press really well,” said Cougar star Abby Kennedy. “They have a really aggressive press, but we didn’t give up.”
Half Moon Bay maintained its momentum in the third. Kennedy and Alli Dioli both put up 10 points and Sierra Young contributed four in the quarter. The Cougars held a confident, 15-point lead going into the final quarter, but that’s where they found trouble.
Carlmont played aggressive defense in the last quarter and crept back in the final minutes until, with 2 ½ minutes to go in the game, the Scots pulled within 10 points for the first time since the first quarter. With just over a minute to go, Young broke the Scots’ 6-0 scoring streak with a quick shot from inside the paint, but Carlmont had done some damage to Half Moon Bay’s lead. Still down seven points in the final minute, the Scots failed to catch up to the Cougars and Half Moon Bay secured a victory.
“We started to lose control at the end, but it showed us what we need to work on,” said Veloso. “We’re good enough to win, but the details are going to prevent us from doing what we need to do. After the game I told them the best thing is that we played (badly), which sounds like an insult, but it’s not. It just shows how good they really are. They can afford to do those things and still win. But if we want to go where we want to go, we can’t do those things.”
Kennedy has been a player to watch since she started with the Cougars, and on Friday night she led the Cougars offense with strong drives to the basket. Eight of the senior’s 27 points came from the free throw line.
“She has to step up as a leader and she is,” said Veloso. “She’s doing great.”
As well as leading the team on the court, Kennedy is a leader off the court. The Cougars lost several seniors last year, some of whom were in attendance at Friday’s game.
“I think we’re adjusting pretty well,” said Kennedy. “We’ve been left with pretty much a completely new team, but we (the seniors) really like having the leadership role of bringing the team together. We’re all getting along really well as a team and bonding on and off the court. We’re a younger, less experienced and smaller team, but I think we’re going to do really good things this year.”
After four years playing at the varsity level at the high school, Kennedy will be attending Brandeis University and will play basketball there next year.
“I’m really excited to be playing basketball in one of the most competitive leagues,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy might be a seasoned local superstar but she wasn’t the only one who shone on the court on Friday night. Freshman point guard Jayda Bodas stepped it up in one of her first games with the Cougars.
“One of the things that is helpful is that we’re all already on the same page with what we’re going to do,” said Bodas. “A lot of it is attitude and keeping the energy positive. Sometimes we want to put our head down but we need to keep the energy positive when things start falling for us. When things don’t go our way we just need to keep going and think about the next play.”
The Cougars took on Aragon High School on the second day of the tournament and secured a 53-46 victory.
Up next, Half Moon Bay plays Menlo School at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
