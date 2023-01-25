Girls stay undefeated in PAL
Though just 16 points were scored by halftime between Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova high schools girls basketball teams, the effort was obvious. Despite a tough shooting night, Half Moon Bay (9-7, 5-0 PAL) locked in defensively to beat Terra Nova (8-8, 3-1 PAL), 30-22, in front of a packed home court on Thursday.
Senior star Alli Dioli, usually the focal point of the Cougars’ offense, had a rough game shooting the ball and only scored 3 points. But she continued to play stellar defense and facilitated the ball to her teammates when needed.
Sophomore guard Delaney Dorwin led Half Moon Bay with 20 points and hit timely 3-pointers down the stretch to hold off the Tigers. Senior point guard Jalyn Dominguez led Terra Nova with 7 points.
By the end of the third quarter, the Cougars were up 18-14, then got their biggest lead (10 points) late in the fourth quarter. Neither team had much going offensively in the first half. Terra Nova scored just two points in the second quarter to take a 9-7 lead into halftime. In the home locker room, the coaches told the Cougars to dial up the defensive pressure. Both teams wrestled in the paint, dived on loose passes, and drew numerous jump balls.
In the end, Dorwin’s perimeter shooting provided separation on the scoreboard and proved to be the difference. Half Moon Bay has won six out of its past seven games. The Cougars had a four-game winning streak snapped on Jan. 16, but have won two in a row since.
