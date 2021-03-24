Half Moon Bay Middle School competed against Mission Hills Middle School at its home break Steamer Lane in perfect three- to four-foot conditions on Sunday. Half Moon Bay was defeated in the team round but saw several surfers advance into the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
Shane McGuirk advanced to the quarterfinals in boys shortboard. Lola Weather advanced to the semifinals in girls shortboard, narrowly missing the semifinals. Shea Lovato surfed her way from the alternate heat all the way to the girls shortboard final, snagging the biggest wave of the heat and finishing fifth overall.
Elias Smith continued his stellar run in the boys shortboard division this year, making it to his second consecutive final. He caught a spectacular wave from deep behind the cliff, finishing fifth overall.
Half Moon Bay’s next competition will be April 3 and 4 at one of Santa Cruz’s fabled eastside point breaks.
— from staff reports
