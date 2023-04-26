Marin Holt

Coastside on Bikes founder Marin Holt with daughter Abbey on the bluffs over Wavecrest.

Half Moon Bay’s Marin Holt remembers riding a loop around Edgewood and Cañada roads with her family as a young girl. She kept on pedaling through the years and much later trekked up from Panama through Mexico — a 2,800-mile journey that proved people the world over use bikes not just for recreation but as their primary mode of transportation. 

She has always championed bicycles. So, it’s only fitting that the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition has named her 2023 Bicycle Champion of the Year. The recognition comes just before May’s Bike Month festivities that include “Bike to Wherever Days,” formerly known as Bike to Work Day.

