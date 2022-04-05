The Half Moon Bay Beach Volleyball Club hosted another high school beach volleyball tournament on March 26 at Montara Beach and the host proved impossible to beat.
Five schools participated in the dual competitions. The Cougars competed against Cardinal Newman High School from Santa Rosa, Ukiah High School, Archie Williams High School from San Anselmo, and St. Joseph Notre Dame High School from Alameda.
In beach volleyball duals, each school brings a squad of three pairs identified as Pair 1, Pair 2, and Pair 3 for each school. Pair 1 from one school plays a match against Pair 1 from an opposing school and so on. Whichever school wins 2 of 3 of those matches, wins the dual. Winning duals earns league points that will determine seeding in the NorCal Beach Volleyball Club Championship.
Half Moon Bay went undefeated, winning all four duals, and only lost two sets of the 24 played.
Against St. Joseph Notre Dame, pairs Shea Wakasa and Maisie Eliashof, Meagan Mitchell and Joey Vetrone, and Grace Bigelow-Leth and Tani Vogel secured victories for the Cougars.
Natalie Inglis and Hannah Paik, Jasmine Standez and Conner Black, and Mayah Johnson and Mikaela Sendino also finished the day with wins over Ukiah.
Mitchell and Vetrone, and Bigelow-Leth and Vogel also won their matches against Archie Williams High School, but Wakasa and Eliashof fell in a tough matchup against the Falcons.
Wakasa and Eliashof, Inglis and Paik, and Standez and Black wrapped up the day with victories over Cardinal Newman.
The junior varsity team also played, competing in a non-scoring tournament. Kate Billington and Charlotte Mullins ended up winning the tournament, and Sarah Quosig and Emily Lunasin took second.
