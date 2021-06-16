Half Moon Bay High School beach volleyball hit the road and faced stiff competition at the California State High School Beach Volleyball Championships held on June 5 at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey.
After winning the Northern California regional championship, the Cougars came in fifth place in their first state tournament in school history.
In the first round, Grace Bigelow-Leth and Tani Vogel took on Chaminade College Preparatory High School but struggled to find their footing and Chaminade took the match.
Natalie Inglis and Hannah Paik matched up against Chaminade in the second match and won the first set handily. Chaminade came back to win the second and third sets and the match. In the third, Jasmine Standez and Conner Black fell to Chaminade in two sets.
Half Moon Bay’s next opponent was a Laguna Beach team. Laguna Beach took all three matches against Standez and Black, Bigelow-Leth and Tani Vogel, and Mitchell and Vetrone.
Standez was strong from the service line and Black was active on defense, but Laguna Beach took the match in two sets. Bigelow-Leth and Vogel started to find their rhythm in the first set but Laguna Beach took the first two sets and the match. Mitchell and Vetrone were a competitive pair against Laguna Beach but lost both sets and the match.
