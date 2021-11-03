16-and-under AYSO team won tournament

Goalie Lukas Slusher raises the trophy after the Coastside 16-and-under AYSO team won its first Area Tournament on Sunday. Photo courtesy Seth Harris

In penalty kicks, the Half Moon Bay American Youth Soccer Organization 16-and-under team won the Area Tournament against Redwood City on Sunday at Bechet Field in Red Morton Park.

The team, coached by Jonathan Slusher, secured a 5-4 victory after playing to a 2-2 draw in regulation.

The win is the first-ever Area Tournament title for boys or girls of any age from the Coastside.

— from staff reports

