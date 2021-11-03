In penalty kicks, the Half Moon Bay American Youth Soccer Organization 16-and-under team won the Area Tournament against Redwood City on Sunday at Bechet Field in Red Morton Park.
The team, coached by Jonathan Slusher, secured a 5-4 victory after playing to a 2-2 draw in regulation.
The win is the first-ever Area Tournament title for boys or girls of any age from the Coastside.
— from staff reports
