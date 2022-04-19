Saturday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 8
Santa Cruz 3
Half Moon Bay hosted the Cardinals and Ryan Harrington started on the mound and got some early help from his catcher. William Moffitt gunned down a runner attempting to steal third base.
The Cougars got the party started early as Jared Mettam, Trevor Coruccini, and Aidan Vazquez all stole bases and scored to make it 3-1. Santa Cruz scored in the third inning, but Harrington recorded a big strikeout to end the rally. Half Moon Bay answered right back after Vazquez singled and later scored on a Sam Lowings RBI groundout, making it 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Mettam singled, and scored. Moffitt scored on a steal of home making it 6-2. Harrington pitched a shutout in the fifth to end his day with four strikeouts in the win. Devin Costa pitched the final two innings.
The Cougars padded their lead with two more runs in the sixth as Liam Harrington scored on a wild pitch and Moffitt drove in Mettam with a sacrifice fly and the Cougars improved to 10-8.
Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
Aragon 8
Half Moon Bay 2
Half Moon Bay made some uncharacteristic errors, and walked nine batters on a rainy afternoon. Jared Mettam led the Cougars offensively going 2 for 3 with a big opposite field home run and two RBIs. Trevor Coruccini and Aidan Vazquez had the only other hits for the Cougars.
