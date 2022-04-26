Friday
Coed varsity swimming
Half Moon Bay 2
Hillsdale 0
Both varsity teams won in the Cougars last dual of the season. The girls won, 98-65, and the boys won, 101-60.
Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
San Mateo 3
Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars ended their series against San Mateo with a loss on the road. Half Moon Bay struggled at the plate and could not get the hits to fall.
Trevor Coruccini led the Cougars, going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Gavin Giacotto had a hit and an RBI. Liam Harrington doubled and Jason Couto singled.
April 19
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 8
San Mateo 2
Half Moon Bay hosted San Mateo in the first game of a two-game series. Liam Harrington continued his league dominance early as he did not allow a hit until the fourth inning.
Jared Mettam hit a leadoff triple, and the next batter Trevor Coruccini drove him home with a single. Mettam hit another triple in the second inning. The Cougars put it away in the sixth with three more runs.
Coed varsity swimming
Half Moon Bay 2
Jefferson 0
The Cougar varsity boys beat the visitors, 110-32. The girls varsity won in even more overwhelming fashion, 144-19.
