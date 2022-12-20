Dec. 16
Dec. 16
Girls varsity basketball
Santa Cruz 39
Half Moon Bay 37
The Cougars got off to a slow start and trailed 24-17 at halftime in the home game. They managed to tie the game with under a minute to go, but Santa Cruz scored on a bucket with less than 12 seconds left and won 39 to 37.
Alli Dioli scored 19 points to lead Half Moon Bay.
Dec. 13
Girls varsity soccer
Half Moon Bay 1
El Camino 0
Half Moon Bay started strong and held possession for much of the first half.
The lone goal was scored by Denely Acosta off a beautiful pass from midfielder Sydney Fingerhut.
Half Moon Bay wasn't able to capitalize on several opportunities in the second half, but El Camino wasn't able to break through the Cougars' backline of Isabel Ortega, Via Jeffs, Kamryn Lamprecht, and Mackenzie Chaney, and Half Moon Bay held on to the shutout.
Dec. 12
Half Moon Bay 8
Summit Prep 0
The 40-degree weather
didn't stop the Cougars from starting fast. The scoring started in the first five minutes when freshman Jaelyn Spikes put a ball into the far corner of the goal on an assist from Nala Sanchez.
Goals were also scored by Denely Acosta(Sydney Fingerhut), Deia Kerseg, Nala Sanchez(Nathalya Torres), Adair Gress(Torres), Deja Spikes(Kerseg), Fingerhut, Zoe McAnerney (Marcia Lynes).
